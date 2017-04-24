Gas prices in Iowa fall 1.7 cents a gallon in past week

Iowa gas prices are now averaging $2.35 a gallon after falling 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week.



GasBuddy reports the national average has increased 1 cent per gallon in the last week to $2.42 a gallon.



Prices Sunday were 23.5 cents a gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 7.7 cents per gallon higher than one month ago. The national average went up 13 cents a gallon during the last month.



GasBuddy finds prices in and around Iowa as follows:



Quad Cities- $2.25/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.30/g.

Des Moines- $2.46/g, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.51/g.

Omaha- $2.34/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.35/g.