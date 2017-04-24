June trial set for Iowa man accused of using belt on daughter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A June trial has been scheduled for a Sioux City man accused of using a belt on his daughter after she refused to do laundry.

Online court records say 42-year-old Ricardo Cordova-Larios entered a written plea of not guilty Friday to a charge of assault causing injury or mental illness. His trial is set to begin June 13.

Court documents say bruises on the 14-year-old girl's back, neck and upper torso matched the outline of a belt.