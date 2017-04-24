One dead, two hurt in Polk County crash

One man has died, while two other people were hurt in a collision in Polk County on Sunday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened near the intersection of Northeast 94th Avenue and Northeast 56th Street about five miles northwest of Bondurant at 4:48 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

Officers say a van and truck collided in the intersection, with the truck hitting the van on the driver's side door as the van entered the intersection in front of the truck. Scott Stinson of Des Moines was driving the van, according to the Patrol. He was airlifted to a hospital but later died from his injuries. He was 55 years old.

Also hurt in the crash was a 55-year-old man from Bondurant who was driving the truck, and a 53-year-old woman from Des Moines who was riding in one of the vehicles.

The Patrol says the Polk County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene of the crash.