72-year-old reaches Eagle Scout rank

A Moweaqua, Illinois man who served in the Boy Scouts of America in the late 1950s ascended to the organization's highest rank this weekend.

Seventy-two-year-old Terry Smith was bestowed the rank of "Eagle Scout" during a special ceremony at Richland Community College Sunday afternoon. This comes decades after Smith achieved all of the requirements to receive his Eagle Award, with the exception of one; a final decision from the Board of Review.

However, Smith's brother Ted tells WAND News one of the board members had a heart attack the night the meeting was supposed to take place. As a result, the meeting was postponed, and Terry was never able to receive the award.

Under normal circumstances, individuals can only attempt to reach the rank of Eagle Scout before they turn 18. However, Smith's case was recently taken up by a special committee for review, which then sent its recommendation to the National Boy Scout office. After full consideration, Smith was approved to receive the rank of Eagle Scout, more than five decades after the process began.