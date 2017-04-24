VIDEO: Four-year-old girl falls out of moving bus

An incredibly scary moment on the road for a little girl.

The back door of a bus in Arkansas swings open and a child falls out.

A volunteer firefighter happened to be right behind the bus.

His dashboard camera was rolling at the time.

He stops his car and jumps out to help the girl.

Normally, he says he wouldn't move someone, but was worried about the girl being in the middle of the road.

Her parents say she has a broken jaw but will make a full recovery.

The bus driver had no idea what happened and kept on going.

Eventually, they came back about 15 minutes later.