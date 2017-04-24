Woman hit by train in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman hit by train in Waterloo

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo police say a 37-year-old woman was hit by a train late Saturday night.

The collision happened around 9:52 p.m. along a railroad crossing on East 4th Street.

Police say the woman was taken to a hospital after being hit. There's no word on her condition this morning.

