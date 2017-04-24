Dubuque woman dies in Wisconsin crash

A Dubuque woman has died after a crash in Grant County, Wisconsin.

The crash happened Saturday evening on Highway 80 and Buncombe Road. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the car landed in a ditch and hit a culvert. Four people were in the car at the time of the crash.

The driver, 39-year-old Hollie Kelley, of Dubuque, died. 22-year-old Martika Spore was also injured. She was taken to the hospital along with 2 other passengers from Kansas.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says no one in the car was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.