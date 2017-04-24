Hoiberg rips refs after game four loss

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Fred Hoiberg had a few words for officials after watching his Bulls fall to Boston 104-95 in game four of their series Sunday night. The Celtics' victory evened the series at two games apiece.

Boston guard Isaiah Thomas played a major role in the victory, scoring 33 on the night, but his dribbling technique had Hoiberg somewhat annoyed.

"Isaiah Thomas is a hell of a player, an unbelievable competitor, he's a warrior with everything he's going through right now. He had a hell of a game tonight, but when you're allowed to discontinue your dribble on every possession, he's impossible to guard," Hoiberg complained, "When you're allowed to put your hand under the ball and take two or three steps and put it back down, he's impossible to guard."

The best of seven series returns to Boston for game five on Wednesday night.