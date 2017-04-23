Retgers tops Iowa 13-5 to take weekend series

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team gave up a season high 13 runs in a 13-5 loss to Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights took two out of the three games in the series against the Hawks.

Rutgers pounded out 16 hits in the games and scored the first 10 runs in just four innings. The biggest blow came in a five run third frame when catcher Nick Matera blasted a three run home run off of Iowa's Drake Robinson.

Cole McDonald suffered the loss for Iowa, giving up four runs in two innings of work.

Iowa returns to the field to host Milwaukee on Tuesday night.