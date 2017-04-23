Retgers tops Iowa 13-5 to take weekend series

Fred Hoiberg had a few words for officials after watching his Bulls fall to Boston 104-95 in game four of their series Sunday night. The Celtics' victory evened the series at two games apiece.More >>
The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team gave up a season high 13 runs in a 13-5 loss to Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights took two out of the three games in the series against the Hawks. Rutgers pounded out 16 hits in the games and scored the first 10 runs in just four innings.More >>
Iowa's Chris Whelan went deep twice, but it wasn't enough as Iowa fell 5-3 to Rutgers on Saturday evening.More >>
An offense missing Akrum Wadley and Matt Vandeberg struggled most of the night --
And junior Dback Jake Gervase stole most of the show picking off Tyler Wiegers -- a play that came after multiple 3 and outs by the offense --More >>
Some great competition on hand for the annual Tiger Relays in Cedar Falls... Tiger seniors honored tonight.....Sam Schillinger of Cedar Falls has qualified for Drake in the 32-hundred and 16-hundred meter runsMore >>
