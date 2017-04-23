13 hurt in ferry crash

Spanish authorities say 13 passengers were hurt when a ferry slammed into a sea wall at a port on the Canary Islands.

It happened Friday on the Island of Gran Canaria.

Video shows the ferry hitting the seawall head-on, sending chunks of concrete tumbling to the ground.

Five of the injured people were taken to the hospital.

A company spokesperson say the reason the ferry crash was because of 'a loss of electrical power.'

The company says the ferry was able to dock after the accident, and passengers were placed in hotels.