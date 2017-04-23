Student says she was banned from school because of hair - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Student says she was banned from school because of hair

Posted: Updated:
Chicago (NBC) -

According to NBC Chicago, a student says she's being banned from school because of the color she dyed her hair.

Daisy Chevaro says she dyed her hair red, and then she was suspended for five days.

The principal has agreed to talk to Daisy and her family about the situation Monday, but Daisy says she just wants to return to school.

If you'd like to review the full report, you can click here.

