38th Annual River Run to close Iowa City Street

Hundreds of people are expected to take the to the streets of downtown Iowa City for a good cause on Sunday, April 30, the University of Iowa’s 38th annual River Run 5k/10k.

The 5k/10k is a walk, run, or wheelchair race and will start at 9 a.m. and finish at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The public should be aware the Iowa City Police Department will be closing Rocky Shore Dr. at the bottom of Hawkins Drive and Hwy 6 during the race.

The proceeds from the 2017 race will go to help support Uptown Bill's, which is sponsored by the non-profit group Extend the Dream Foundation. Uptown Bill’s is a collection of businesses owned and operated by people with disabilities and staffed by volunteers.

Registration open now until before the race and is $27 for University of Iowa students and $30 for the general public. All runners will receive a runner bag and River Run 2017 t-shirt.

Visit www.riverrun.uiowa.edu to learn more, including how to register.