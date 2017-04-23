Fayette County deputy fights cancer

An area deputy is battling stage-four cancer, and he's gaining a lot of support.

Fayette County deputy Mike Everding was diagnosed last December. His family, friends and community say they're fighting with him.

Even though Mike is battling inoperable stage-four cancer, he has not stopped smiling. He calls this his journey with cancer and not a battle.

"We are gonna fight it all the way through...there's no other option," Mike Everding of Stanley said.

Mike says Cancer doesn't define him. He's a grandfather, husband, dad and a deputy. For those reasons and more he's determined to fight.

"We are gonna go down swinging or whatever we have to do till the end...so we are gonna make it work," said Mike.

After some testing last fall Mike was diagnosed with stage-four cancer. It started near his prostate and then spread to his bones.

"For a while we were hoping that they diagnosed wrong, we thought maybe they had something wrong, but it turned out it wasn't," said Tammy Everding, Mike's wife.

After six rounds of chemo and countless doctor visits Mike continues to fight.

"Anybody who deals with cancer knows that we have good days and we have bad days," said Mike. "I feel like I have to fight and win for all of my family, friends and everybody that has helped support me along this journey."

Mike calls this his journey with cancer, not a battle. His family, holding his hand along the way.

"It was kind of a change, it wasn't what we expected of course, but we can do anything together," said Tammy. "We will get through it... it's gonna be tough, but we will do it."

Mike says he gets a scan in early May and is hopeful the treatments have been working and there is good news.

The benefit was held in Denver Sunday, and another one will be held next month.

The family is accepting donations to help with ongoing medical expenses. Donations can be made to "Fight For Mike" at any Veridian Credit Union.