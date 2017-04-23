8-year-old battling cancer goes to prom

A special guest attended Mason City High School's prom this year, 8-year-old Elliot Burgos.

The Mason City boy is fighting cancer that has spread around his brain and down his spine, so his older brother in high school and girlfriend wanted to do something special for him.

"Cameron [older brother] didn't want to go [to prom] so I helped him," said Elliot.

Elliot was recently accepted into a special clinical trial that can be done in California or Illinois, which doctors would use the measles virus to try to kill the cancer cells. His parents said their son's trial has been delayed because of paperwork. Right now, they're considering treatments including a holistic approach for care.