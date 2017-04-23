Iowa City police investigate suspicious death - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City police investigate suspicious death

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Iowa City police were called to 518 South Capitol Street Sunday at 11:11 a.m.

When officers got there, they found a dead man, and authorities say the circumstances surrounding his death are being treated as suspicious.

Authorities aren't releasing the man's name at this time, but according to information the address is listed as AAA Lederman Bail Bonds.

If criminal activity was involved, the Iowa City CrimeStoppers will offer a reward up to $1,000 for information.

If you have any information about the death, please call police.

