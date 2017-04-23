Witness: I saw a man being shot in the leg

Update: Waterloo police are investigating a shooting incident near the intersection of Denver Street and West Second.

Police aren't confirming any further information, but according to a person who called 911, they saw a person shoot another person in the leg.

The witness says they heard several gunshots and then watched the victim walked down the street and sit on the ground.

According to the witness, children were playing outside during the shooting, and they were told to take cover when they heard the shots.

The witness says it was scary, and they've never seen anything like it before.

This marks the second shooting within 24 hours police have had to investigate.

----------------------------

There is a police presence at Denver Street and West Second Street in Waterloo.

According to a person who lives in the area, police have been there since at least 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, they're investigating a shots fired complaint, but they aren't releasing any information whether anyone was hit.

We're talking to people in the area to learn what they've seen or heard.

If you have any information about this incident, please e-mail us at news@kwwl.com