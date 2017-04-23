Des Moines stabbing death is 12th homicide this year

Des Moines police have arrested a man in an early-morning stabbing death.

Police say officers were called just before 2 a.m. Sunday to investigate a stabbing and found a 40-year-old man with a wound to his chest.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was identified as 40-year-old Des Moines resident Kendall Moore.

On Sunday morning, police say investigators charged 23-year-old Corderro Alton Laurence with first-degree murder. He was being transferred to the Polk County jail.

It was the 12th homicide in Des Moines so far this year, nearly equaling the 13 homicides in all of 2016.