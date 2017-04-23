Co-stars mourn Erin Moran, Joanie in hit show 'Happy Days'

Stars of the classic television sitcom "Happy Days," including Henry Winkler and Ron Howard, mourned the death of Erin Moran, the former child star who played Joanie Cunningham in the series and in the spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi."

Moran died Saturday at age 56. The cause of her death was not immediately determined, but an autopsy is pending, The Associated Press reported.

Winkler and Howard shared their grief on Twitter Saturday.

"OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon," Winkler wrote.

"Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens," Howard added.

Actress Marion Ross, who played Moran's mother on the sitcom, remembered her as the "quickest, fastest little kid," she told the "Today" show Sunday.

"This breaks my heart," Ross told "Today."