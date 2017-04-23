Dubuque Police investigating shooting

Two people have been injured after a shooting in Dubuque.

Police say it happened inside a home Saturday night on the 2100 block of Garfield Avenue.

They say it looks to be accidental.

Police say a man was showing his friend a handgun when it went off, shooting himself in the leg. They say the bullet then went into his friends left shin.

Both were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are not releasing names at this time, and are investigating.