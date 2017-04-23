Iowa GOP eyes 2018 legislative priorities as session ends

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Fresh off their success in pushing through a conservative agenda in the session that ended Saturday, Iowa Republicans say they're already looking ahead to next year.

GOP lawmakers with majorities in both chambers plan to support legislation in 2018 that will include tax cuts, immigration enforcement and the use of public education money for private schooling. They're also interested in adding more abortion restrictions and reinforcing gun rights.

Democrats, who continue to be in the minority, say they're willing to work with Republicans on some issues but will push back on any legislation they consider extreme.

GOP lawmakers, who adjourned the 2017 session Saturday morning, say they're focusing on policies that reflect the will of their constituents and create an environment that encourages economic activity.