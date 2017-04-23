World War II veteran throws first pitch at Twins game

A World War II veteran checks an item off his bucket list and to make it even more special, his wife is there to watch him do it.

Emery Erickson served in the Navy during World War II and now trains service dogs and makes little libraries for his community.

Enjoying life has taken on a new meaning for Erickson after his wife began suffering from dementia around their 40th wedding anniversary.

But when the Twins invited him to take the field, his wife was feeling well and was able to see him throw the first pitch.