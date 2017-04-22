Whelan homers twice, but Rutgers tops Iowa 5-3

Iowa's Chris Whelan went deep twice, but it wasn't enough as Iowa fell 5-3 to Rutgers on Saturday evening.More >>
Iowa's Chris Whelan went deep twice, but it wasn't enough as Iowa fell 5-3 to Rutgers on Saturday evening.More >>
An offense missing Akrum Wadley and Matt Vandeberg struggled most of the night --
And junior Dback Jake Gervase stole most of the show picking off Tyler Wiegers -- a play that came after multiple 3 and outs by the offense --More >>
An offense missing Akrum Wadley and Matt Vandeberg struggled most of the night --
And junior Dback Jake Gervase stole most of the show picking off Tyler Wiegers -- a play that came after multiple 3 and outs by the offense --More >>
Some great competition on hand for the annual Tiger Relays in Cedar Falls... Tiger seniors honored tonight.....Sam Schillinger of Cedar Falls has qualified for Drake in the 32-hundred and 16-hundred meter runsMore >>
Some great competition on hand for the annual Tiger Relays in Cedar Falls... Tiger seniors honored tonight.....Sam Schillinger of Cedar Falls has qualified for Drake in the 32-hundred and 16-hundred meter runsMore >>
The man who killed retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith and wounded his wife during a traffic dispute last year was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for manslaughter.More >>
The man who killed retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith and wounded his wife during a traffic dispute last year was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for manslaughter.More >>