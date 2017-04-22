Whelan homers twice, but Rutgers tops Iowa 5-3 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Whelan homers twice, but Rutgers tops Iowa 5-3

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Iowa's Chris Whelan went deep twice, but it wasn't enough as Iowa fell 5-3 to Rutgers on Saturday evening.

Whelan drove in all three of the Hawkeye runs, opening the game with a solo shot over the left field wall giving Iowa a 1-0 lead in the third inning. After Rutgers scored five unanswered runs, Whelan struck again in the ninth with a titanic two-run homer to left. Iowa, however, couldn't muster anymore offense in the game as the late rally fell short.

The Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights will play the rubber match of the weekend series at 1:00 on Sunday in Iowa City.

