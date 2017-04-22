Mark Woodley wins first place

KWWL sportscaster Mark Woodley receives top honors this week for his outstanding work as a sports reporter.

Woodley reported the story about Aaron Dunn, a Waverly-Shell Rock senior with autism, who scored his first touchdown.

The story aired Oct. 24, 2016, and it was entered among the work of other sports reporters in the state of Iowa.

According to Woodley, "I'm honored to receive this award, because I'm aware of how many great storytellers there are in the state."

The Iowa Broadcast News Association awarded Mark Woodley first place in Sports Coverage.

If you'd like to read Woodley's award-winning story, you can click here.