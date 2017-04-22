1 person shot

Update: According to Waterloo police, one person was shot Saturday around 7:32 p.m. near Byron and Park View.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and they are expected to be all right.

Police say the incident remains under investigation, and person of interest has not yet been arrested.

Waterloo police were called to Byron Avenue and Park View Boulevard in Waterloo Saturday night.

According to a witness who was sitting in a car, she saw people arguing and then heard nearly eight gunshots.

The witness says she also saw a man with dreadlocks running away from the area.

When KWWL arrived to the scene just before 8:00 p.m., Waterloo police were busy talking to people in the area, gathering evidence, and putting up crime scene tape.

Police were also busy putting markers on the ground where there appeared to be shell casings.

According to a person who lives in a nearby apartment complex, police respond to various calls in that area, but they've never seen or heard anything quite like this.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, please call your local authorities.

