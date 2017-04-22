WATCH: April kicks veterinarian - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: April kicks veterinarian

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
NEW YORK (KWWL) -

The world was on standby for months as April the giraffe waited to give birth.

Now that she did, it looks like she might be wanting some alone time with her newborn calf.

Video shows April kicking her veterinarian while he was feeding her.

When it happens, the vet moves to leave, but he continues to feed her just a little bit, but April doesn't show much appreciation, and she kicked him again.

He finally left, and experts say it's just her motherly instinct to protect her child.

