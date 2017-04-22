Thousands of young turkeys killed in Iowa farm fire

A fire at a turkey farm south of Wapello has killed about 10,700 juvenile turkeys and caused about $300,000 in damages to the building.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2p2ZeVd ) that the fire occurred Thursday, when Wapello firefighters were called to Gentle Ben's Turkey Farm.

Authorities say a large turkey barn was completely consumed by fire by the time firefighters arrived and the building had already collapsed.

Authorities say the fire burned rapidly because of high winds and a heavy covering of sawdust bedding.

The cause of this fire has not been determined, but officials say it's not considered suspicious.

No people were injured in the blaze.