Thousands of young turkeys killed in Iowa farm fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Thousands of young turkeys killed in Iowa farm fire

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A fire at a turkey farm south of Wapello has killed about 10,700 juvenile turkeys and caused about $300,000 in damages to the building.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2p2ZeVd ) that the fire occurred Thursday, when Wapello firefighters were called to Gentle Ben's Turkey Farm.

Authorities say a large turkey barn was completely consumed by fire by the time firefighters arrived and the building had already collapsed.

Authorities say the fire burned rapidly because of high winds and a heavy covering of sawdust bedding.

The cause of this fire has not been determined, but officials say it's not considered suspicious.

No people were injured in the blaze.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.