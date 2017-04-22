Police ID man shot to death outside Des Moines apartment - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police ID man shot to death outside Des Moines apartment

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Police have identified a man shot to death outside a Des Moines apartment building.

Police said Saturday that 41-year-old Stephen Pausuan Kim, of Des Moines, was shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the University Terrace Apartments.

Responding officers found Kim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say detectives have been interviewing witnesses and processing evidence.

No arrests have been reported.

The fatal shooting was the city's 11th homicide of the year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.