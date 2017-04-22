Police ID man shot to death outside Des Moines apartment

Police have identified a man shot to death outside a Des Moines apartment building.

Police said Saturday that 41-year-old Stephen Pausuan Kim, of Des Moines, was shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the University Terrace Apartments.

Responding officers found Kim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say detectives have been interviewing witnesses and processing evidence.

No arrests have been reported.

The fatal shooting was the city's 11th homicide of the year.