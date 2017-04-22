Ex-Wapello bank teller found guilty of theft from bank vault

A former Wapello bank teller has been found guilty of stealing about $36,000 from the Community Bank and Trust branch in 2015.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2p36yjy ) that a Louisa County jury found 39-year-old Gina Kerr guilty on Thursday of first-degree theft.

Kerr faces up to 10 years in prison when she's sentenced June 30.

Prosecutors say Kerr had a gambling problem and lost about $22,000 in the months preceding the thefts.

Police say that when the thefts occurred, Kerr was the vault teller who had sole control of the vault for about eight months before her arrest.

The thefts included $18,000 in $20 bills, $14,000 in $100 bills and $4,000 in $50 bills.

Police determined the thefts occurred over time.

Kerr had denied taking the money.