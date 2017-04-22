Earth day recycling in Winneshiek County.

Recycling efforts taking place in Winneshiek County as part of Earth Day.

This year it's called, The Mother Of All Clean-Up Days.

Management with the recycling department say nearly 500 people showed up.

The line of cars when they opened Saturday morning was almost 1/4 mile long.

Many items were turned in, including old appliances and televisions.

Earlier in the week, an illegal dumping site was also cleaned up.