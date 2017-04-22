Remembering devastating tornado

Even though it's been nine months since a tornado ripped through Vinton people in the community are still cleaning up the mess.

The tornado touched down last July destroying parts of the Imperial Apartments.

The EF-2 tornado forced many people out of their homes last summer and many families were not able to salvage anything.

"It's sad, but initially I was shocked," said April Steinford, tornado victim. "I couldn't believe a tornado took out my part."

The tornado tore the roof off of the apartments, making them unlivable.

Today the destroyed apartments are still standing. A reminder to people who lived there of what they went through.

"I still look to see if it's here and stuff," said Steinford. "When they finally do something with it I'll probably be sad."

Steinford says it's comforting to see the place she called home still standing, but says it's devastating to look at all of the damage the tornado left behind. She says she is lucky she wasn't home when the tornado hit, but she knew something was terribly wrong when she pulled into town that morning.

"I was coming down the road here and I saw damage and I knew what that meant and I was like, 'oh boy'," said Steinford.

Steinford says her friend was there that morning and she told her about the moment the tornado hit.

"She said she heard a loud boom," said Steinford."Seconds after she closed her window...then it was here," said Steinford. "She said she is lucky to be alive."

Only a few minor injuries were reported after the tornado. Steinford and many others say they are thankful for all the help from the Red Cross and the community after the tornado hit.

With severe weather season in full effect it's possible something like this could happen again.