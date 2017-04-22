Julien Dubuque International Film Festival underway

Movie lovers and filmmakers from all over are coming to eastern Iowa for the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.

There are also professional actors. "I live in Los Angeles, he lives in New Orleans, there's people from Romania here and Ireland and Canada," said Dana Snyder, comedian and voiceover actor.

The four day event attracts a mix of films, like features, documentaries and shorts. Many of them have not been released yet. "A lot of them are just starting out. A lot of them you might see later on on Netflix, or Vudu, or Redbox, so this is a great opportunity to see them, and meet a lot of filmmakers," said Susan Gorrell, executive director of the film festival.

Saturday night, more than $40,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the best films during the awards show.

The fest will also bring some of Hollywood to Dubuque. On Sunday, actress Maggie Grace from the trilogy "Taken," and television series "Lost," is screening her latest movie, "The Scent of Rain and Lightning." It takes place at noon at the Five Flags Theater.

These visitors say Dubuque is leaving a lasting impression on them. "It's just a fantastic town. It's like what you picture a great town to be like. Everybody's very friendly. It's almost like a cliché of itself cause it's like such a nice -- I'm waiting for the problems, I'm trying to see what the problems are with this place," added Snyder.

The last day of the fest, Sunday, is Kids Day. It'll be filled with activities and animated films for kids.

Closing ceremonies will be held Sunday night.

For the full schedule, visit: http://julienfilmfest.com/index.html