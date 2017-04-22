Earth Day march - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Earth Day march

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
DECORAH (KWWL) -

People are celebrating Earth Day in various ways this weekend.

Some people are picking up garbage on the side of the road while others are marching for science.

In Decorah, nearly 200 participants gathered to march for science.

People walked from Mary Christopher Park to the Winneshiek County Courthouse.

According to police, they provided traffic control, and they say the march was peaceful.

