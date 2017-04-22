Racecar returned after 13 years

After 13 years two Iowa men are reunited with their beloved racecar.

Racing buddies, Scott Marmann and Mike Anderson are from Elkader. They started racing together in 2000.

They took the two man cruiser class at the Echo Valley Speedway in West Union which required two people to drive the car. The driver would control the steering and the breaks and the co-driver would run the gas pedal.

The duo says it took a lot of team work and trust to be as successful as they were.

The years the men spent racing left them with many memories and a lot of friends. After five years of racing together Marmann and Anderson sold their beloved racecar.

Now, after 13 years Marmann's son Zach found the car in Millville, just 30 miles from Elkader.

The racing buddies were reunited with their car this week. Saying it is in amazing racing shape.

No word on if they will get back in the driver and co-driver seat just yet.