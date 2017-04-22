TRACKING: Windy, wet and cold through the weekend

Clouds continue to track in this morning and will bring rain from the south to the north through the KWWL viewing area. The parent system will stay to our south, but the track of the low will determine how far north the rain gets. Rain should be light, but will last most of the day and into the evening with the system tapering off just after Midnight. Easterly winds, rain and clouds will keep temperatures from climbing much above the upper 40s to low 50s, with areas seeing rain the longest getting the lowest temperature readings. Rainfall amounts will be around half an inch or less over most of the area.

The weekend looks terrible. Cloudy, windy, cold and the potential for 1 to 2 inches of rainfall from Saturday afternoon through Monday. Highs will only be in the mid 40s to around 50 at best with winds gusting to 30 mph or higher making it feel very raw.

We may have a few showers linger into Tuesday, but it looks like we may actually get to see some sunshine at times from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Temperatures will rise a little bit... back to around 60 for Wednesday.





