TRACKING: Windy and Wet Days Ahead

Our warm weather will be ending as a system tracks through the region today and tomorrow. By mid to late morning the wind increases again from the southeast with gusts to 25 mph. There is a slight chance of a light rain shower today. Most locations are dry Tuesday.



Rain chances increase Tuesday night, along with a few thunderstorms tracking through. Rain showers will be on and off Wednesday and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s Wednesday will be more common through early next week.



Thursday may start with a few showers but will be mainly dry. However, not much sunshine is expected.



We are tracking a storm system forecast to move east across Missouri Friday through Monday. The storm brings windy conditions to Iowa during this time and rain chances each day. High temperatures remain cooler than normal during this time as well...highs in the mid 50s and lows upper 30s to low 40s.



Rain totals, for the next seven days, could be around two inches. This upcoming weekend will not be as nice as this last weekend.

