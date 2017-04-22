TRACKING: Wind and Rain this Week

Sunday was a terrific day across the state but it comes to an end this week. Tonight will stay quiet with just a few passing clouds and lows in the 40s. A system will be tracking to our north Monday. Winds and clouds are expected to increase throughout the day. Highs will likely still be able to climb into the 70s across much of the area but winds will be gusting to around 35 mph from the south.

A cold front will slowly track across the state Tuesday. Showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible with the best chance of rain Tuesday to the north and west. The chance of rain will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday. The best chance of rain Wednesday looks to be in our eastern counties. Winds won't be quite as strong Tuesday and Wednesday but still at 10-20 mph.

A few showers could linger in our eastern counties early Thursday but Thursday looks to be a driest and coldest day of the week. Highs will be in the 50s with morning lows just above freezing.

Winds will become strong again on Friday as another system tracks from the south toward the state. Showers and storms will be possible starting Friday but models are trending for better rain chances on Saturday and Sunday.

