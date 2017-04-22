TRACKING: Wet, windy and chilly weekend

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around the KWWL viewing area today, although we may have mostly sunny skies late this afternoon before the sun sets. It will be very chilly today with highs only in the upper 40s to mid 50s and west winds won't help.... they will be gusting to 25 mph much of the day. As the skies clear out, the winds will die down and that will lead to very chilly temps by morning. We could see areas of frost in our northern and eastern counties by morning as temps dip into the low 30s.

We will stay chilly with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s through the weekend and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Rain tracks in for Friday with the better chances late Saturday through Monday as several systems track to our south. Winds pick up again Saturday and will be strong Sunday and Monday making the cold temperatures feel even colder.

Stay with KWWL for further updates.

For more weather information, click here.