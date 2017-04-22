TRACKING: Warmer Weather Sunday

The calm weather will continue for the rest of the weekend. Skies will remain clear overnight with lows around 40 and calm winds. Winds will be from the southwest Sunday at 5-10 mph. These south winds will help to push highs into the 70s across much of the area. Sunshine will continue throughout the day with cloud cover increasing Sunday night.

Next week will be more active. Winds will increase in speed Monday ahead of our next system. South winds could gust to 35 mph or more. Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front tracks across the state. Winds will stay breezy as well. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s throughout the week.

Another system will track across the state Friday into the weekend. Models are in disagreement on the exact timing of this system and this will be fine-tuned in further forecasts.

