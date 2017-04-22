TRACKING: Rain chances continue tonight, more scattered Monday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Rain chances continue tonight, more scattered Monday

Written by Rachael Peart, Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
The storm system responsible for our dreary weekend will continue to lift northeast out of Kansas tonight, bringing another round of rain.  The warm front has stayed well south of us, keeping and threat for thunderstorms this evening low, but we could be looking at heavy downpours.  Rainfall amounts will be a 0.25"-0.50:, with isolated higher amounts.

The rain will become more scattered late, and with any breaks in the rain there could be areas of fog.  It will remain breezy through the evening hours, before the winds calm down a bit tonight.  Lows drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Monday will feature scattered rain showers, and the wind will pick up once again on the back side of the storm system.  Temperatures remain cool, in the 40s with a SW wind turning NW 10-25 mph.

We dry out Tuesday, with temperatures recovering to the 50s and 60s by midweek.

