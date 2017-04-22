TRACKING: Rain and wind continues into Sunday

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

If you have any spring cleaning or house projects planned, this is definitely the weekend to do it. The rain will lighten up a bit tonight, with areas of drizzle lingering. Lows drop to the upper 30s and low 50s, and the wind picks up out of the NE 15-25 mph.

We start Sunday with a few scattered rain showers and drizzle, but the better chance for rain comes late morning and throughout the day. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, some could be strong, especially across southeast Iowa. Temperatures are dependent on the exact track of our storm system, and the location of the warm front. For now, expect middle 40s north, to middle 50s across the south. With the breaks in the rain, patchy fog may develop. In general, additional rainfall totals will be in the 0.75"-2" range.

Rain continues on a scattered basis Sunday night into Monday. It will continue to be windy with highs in the 40s Monday. We finally dry things out on Tuesday, with temperatures warming back to near 60°. We'll be back to the 60s Wednesday through the weekend with mainly dry conditions.

