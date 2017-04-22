TRACKING: Rain and wind continue today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Rain and wind continue today

Written by Rachael Peart, Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
The storm system responsible for our dreary weekend will continue to lift northeast through Iowa today.  Areas of fog will linger and rain showers will track through the KWWL viewing area much of the day and into the evening.

Winds will turn to the west as the low tracks through the state and will gust to 30 mph for much of the afternoon and overnight. Temperatures remain cool, in the 40s to low 50s today but will climb into the mid 50s to low 60s tomorrow as we expect to see sunshine for the afternoon as the low tracks away from us.

