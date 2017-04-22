TRACKING: One more day of rain, wind and cool temperatures

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

The storm system responsible for our dreary weekend will continue to lift northeast through Iowa today. Rainfall will be scattered throughout the KWWL viewing area through this evening. Additional rainfall totals will be a few hundredths to three-quarters of an inch.

Winds will turn to the west as the low tracks through the state and will gust to 30 mph for much of the afternoon and overnight. Temperatures remain cool, in the 40s to low 50s today... but will climb into the mid 50s to low 60s tomorrow as we expect to see sunshine for the afternoon as the low tracks away from us.

