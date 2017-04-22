TRACKING: Cooler with chances of rain

A cold front will continue to slowly track through the KWWL viewing area today. Temperatures will likely hold fairly steady, with some up and down readings, as winds turn to the northwest and scattered showers continue to track through. Winds will be around 15 mph today through tomorrow and continue to pump in some cooler air. Scattered showers will eventually end tonight, but some of our northern counties may even see some snowflakes mixing in. No accumulation is expected.

We stay in a wet and cool pattern through the weekend. We will be mainly dry tomorrow, but several systems will track to our south Friday through Monday. Temperatures will stay well below normal, too. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Friday but only the low 50s (and even some upper 40s) on Sunday. Lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be strong over the weekend as the systems track to our south.

