TRACKING: Breezy and cool but drying out

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

The rain is finally tracking away from us, but we will keep the strong winds... this time from the northwest. Gusts will continue to 25 or 30 mph today. This will help to dry us out, although it will still take awhile to get dry enough for the farmers to get back into the fields. Temperatures will stay below normal, but will warm into the mid to upper 50s today and pretty much be in the low 60s tomorrow and the low to mid 60s the rest of the week. Areas of frost around the Tri-State area of Dubuque are possible tonight as lows dip into the mid 30s there...elsewhere, we will be in the upper 30s.. just enough to keep the frost at bay.

Clouds will break up today, but we may be stuck with quite a few in our northern counties... they are the closest to the receding low. A few showers may track into the region tomorrow with a weak disturbance, but most of us will stay dry. And we should stay dry the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Stay with KWWL for further updates.

For more weather information, click here.