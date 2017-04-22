Iowa farmers donating items to wildfire victims

A group of farmers in the Grundy Center area are traveling to Colorado this weekend to drop off fencing supplies to other people affected by recent wildfires.

Last weekend, Iowa farmers held a fund-raising event, and they were able to bring in nearly $27,000.

Donors say they felt like they needed to help their fellow farmers after seeing several thousand acres scorched by wildfires, cattle dead, and lives lost.

According to organizers, they left early Saturday morning, and they're traveling to Colorado to drop off fencing supplies to a young man who had several acres burned by wildfires.

The fencing supplies were purchased in Iowa.

This is one of many acts of kindness we've reported in this area.

