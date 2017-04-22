Judge sides with Cedar Falls police - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Judge sides with Cedar Falls police

A judge ruled in favor of the Cedar Falls police department following a 2013 officer-involved shooting that left a Parkersburg man hurt.

According to the federal judge, the officer's use of a deadly force was in fact reasonable, and the officer had cause to believe Zachary Church posed a threat.

According to the officer, he found Church asleep in a vehicle, and Church started hitting him after he woke up.

