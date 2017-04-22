Vienna bartender appeals fine for public belching and wins - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Vienna bartender appeals fine for public belching and wins

(AP) -

He who burps loudest laughs best — at least in this case.

Nearly a year after a policeman ticketed Edin Mehic for loudly belching next to him, the Vienna bartender has won his appeal.

Mehic was fined 70 euros ($75) for a sonorous post-kebab burp next to the officer at an amusement park.

The ticket said he violated "public decency with a loud belch next to a police officer."

But a court document Mehic emailed to The Associated Press on Friday shows authorities have ruled in his favor.

It says there was "never proof" that he burped to affront the officer.

Mehic's belch resonated in Austria long after it was emitted.

Groups organized to support him, and a kebab chain paid for both his ticket and an all-expenses trip to Istanbul.

