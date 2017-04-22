Officials Investigating Body Found in Des Moines River - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Officials Investigating Body Found in Des Moines River

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  A body was found in the Des Moines river, according to Des Moines police.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, a body was reported in the water around the 2100 block of Hartford Avenue in Des Moines.

Authorities plan to release more information later this afternoon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.