Man's shooting death is Des Moines' 11th homicide of 2017

DES MOINES — Police say a man has died after being shot outside a Des Moines apartment building.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the University Terrace Apartments. Responding officers found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officials had not released the man's identity Saturday morning.

Police say detectives have been interviewing witnesses and processing evidence. No arrests have been reported.

The fatal shooting was the city's 11th homicide of the year.