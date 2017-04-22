Iowa lawmakers adjourn for 2017 session - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa lawmakers adjourn for 2017 session

(AP) -

After a nearly 24 hour session, Iowa lawmakers adjourned for the 2017 session Saturday morning at 7:14 a.m.

Iowa lawmakers have passed a bill that would create a system for manufacturing and distributing low-THC medical marijuana oil in the state. The oil would be available only through licensed manufacturers and sellers and could be prescribed to treat several conditions, including cancer and multiple sclerosis. Epilepsy patients can already get a prescription for the oil. The amount of THC in the oil wouldn't produce a high.

Legislation that would have designated more funding for water quality initiatives, however, has failed. 

